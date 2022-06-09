Biden pledges development aid at Summit of Americas, but immigration challenges loom

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed Latin American leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. But the absence of several key heads-of-state, including Mexico’s, underscores the difficulty of cooperation on issues from climate change and economic development to immigration.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR correspondent Carrie Kahn, who is in Los Angeles for the summit.

