How one father of a Parkland shooting victim is working to end gun violence

The Senate says they’ve struck a bipartisan deal on gun legislation. But after years of gun violence — and more recently, Buffalo and Uvalde — nothing ever seems to make its way through both chambers.

Manuel Oliver is the co-founder of the gun reform organization Change the Ref and father of Joaquin Oliver, who died in the 2018 Parkland shooting. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with him about what needs to be done now.

