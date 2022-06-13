International travel eases for travelers flying into the U.S. — but what about elsewhere?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted its negative COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers flying into the U.S.. The mandate had been in place for almost a year and a half.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan has the latest details about the new changes and pandemic-related travel rules and requirements elsewhere around the world.

