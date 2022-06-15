© 2022 KGOU
Does 'hardening schools' stop mass shootings?

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published June 15, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Germany Alech, a Miami-Dade Police officer, stands guard at the front entrance to the Kenwood K-8 Center in Miami, Florida.
The senators behind a bipartisan gun legislation proposal hope to have the framework ready for a vote by next week

The outline has the support of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans – enough to put it over the line for Senate approval. 

But the current outline is vague – and no price tags are attached. It’s unclear whether hammering out the details will lead to a drop-off in Republican support. 

For now, the proposal plans to ramp up funding for state red-flag laws, mental health resources, and more school security. 

Republicans have pushed for “hardening schools” a lot in recent weeks. But what exactly does hardening schools involve? And does the strategy actually prevent shootings?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Paige Osburn
