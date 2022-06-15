'The Fight for Pride': How activists tried to remake Philly's biggest LGBTQ+ celebration

© 2022 KGOU
wind farm in southwest Oklahoma
Published June 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
The banner for the 2022 Philly Pride March, organized by PHL Pride Collective. (Nathan Morris/Billy Penn)
June is supposed to be a time for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to show up and celebrate their communities. But last year, the group organizing Philadelphia’s biggest LGBTQ+ celebration was forced to disband.

There had been issues for years, culminating in accusations of racism and transphobia. And the problems at Philly Pride aren’t unique to Philadelphia.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to WHYY’s Michaela Winberg about the limited-run podcast she hosted called “March On: The Fight For Pride,” which tells the story of what happened to Philadelphia’s biggest LGBTQ celebration — and what it means for groups around the country.

