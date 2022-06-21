Bernstein's 'Candide,' a McCarthy-era comic opera, reflects 'undercurrent of pushing ahead in spite

Got congressional hearings on your mind, with Jan. 6 hearings underway and historians recalling the Watergate hearings nearly 50 years ago?

Here & Now’s classical music critic Fran Hoepfner joins host Robin Young to discuss how Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist hearings in 1954 inspired Leonard Bernstein’s 1956 comic opera “Candide,” about an idealistic young man’s clash with harsh reality.

