Yuliya Tychkivska on Russia, Ukraine, and western war coverage

Published June 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT
Workers are seen clearing the rubbles of the Amstor mall, the day after it was hit by a Russian missile strike according to Ukrainian authorities in Kremenchuk.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russians “totally insane terrorists” after yesterday’s airstrike on a shopping mall. The attack left at least 18 people dead and dozens are still missing.

While the energy crisis spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has held many headlines recently, the human toll is ongoing.

It’s something Yuliya Tychkivska knows all too well. Tychkivska is the executive director for The Aspen Institute Kyiv. She’s a civic activist from Ukraine but was displaced after the Russian invasion.

She currently lives in the U.K. and has been in the U.S. for the Aspen Ideas Festival. We sit down with her in Aspen to talk about the differences she experienced in war coverage in the U.S. versus back home.

