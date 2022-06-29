15 Independence Day celebrations you'll find in the KGOU Events Calendar

OKLAHOMA CITY:

Stars and Stripes River Festival

RIVERSPORT’s Stars & Stripes River Festival returns to the Oklahoma River in 2022.

This Saturday, July 2, RIVERSPORT hosts the Stars & Stripes Block Party. The morning begins with Doga (dog yoga) with Bar K. Riversport will also have adventures, surfing and whitewater open all day, plus special attractions including a Dog Dock Diving exhibition and live music into the evening.

Families can also enjoy traditional Fourth of July activities including a watermelon eating contest, yard games, traditional hot dogs and burgers cooked on a grill, and lots of ice cream. The event ends with a fireworks finale at dusk.

Riversport OKC

Sat, July 2, 2022, from 9am - Dusk

CHOCTAW:

Choctaw Independence Day Celebration

Choctaw celebrates America’s birthday at the Independence Day Celebration at Choctaw Creek Park. The event begins at 11AM and attendees can look forward to attractions like the Choctaw firemen's obstacle course, touch-a-truck, emergency vehicle display, a cornhole tournament, train rides, vendors, food trucks and live music. The festival concludes with a fireworks display at 9:45pm.

Choctaw, Oklahoma

July 4th, from 11:00am - 11:59am

EDMOND:

Edmond LibertyFest Parade

This Independence Day, spectators will line the 1.5-mile parade route in downtown Edmond to watch the July 4th parade. Bands, floats, marching groups, antique cars, clowns, round-up clubs, Shriners and more provide color and excitement to the annual parade. An awards presentation will be held at 11:30 in the UCO Library Parking lot to conclude the event.

Edmond, Oklahoma

July 4th, from 9:00am - 11:30am

YUKON:

Yukon Freedom Fest

This year's Yukon Freedom Fest is a two-day festival which runs July 3rd and 4th at Yukon City Park & Chisholm Trail Park.

July 3rd events, held at Chisholm Trail Park, include live music from the Hi-Fi Hillbillies and Irv Wagner’s Concert Band. A fireworks show at 10 p.m. concludes the evening, which pays tribute to American veterans.

July 4th events, scheduled at City Park, include the annual children’s Cherry BombTriathlon, the Freedom Fest Car Show, and much more. The evening continues with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic’s outdoor patriotic concert at the gazebo at 8:40 p.m. A vibrant fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Chisholm Trail Park

July 3rd, from 5pm - 10pm

Yukon City Park

July 4th, from 8am - 10pm

MIDWEST CITY:

Tribute to Liberty

The City of Midwest City presents Tribute to Liberty this July 4th. The annual family-centered patriotic celebration features live music from local Oklahoma City band "The Wise Guys" and The Andrews Sisters Tribute band. Attendees can also enjoy food from Lolli and Pop's Funnel Cakes, Tasty Snow, Jamaican Thunder, and more.

The event begins at 6PM in Joe B. Barnes Regional Park and ends at 9:45PM with a fireworks display.

Joe B. Barnes Regional Park

July 4th 2022, from 6pm - 10pm

MOORE:

Celebration in the Heartland

This year's Celebration in the Heartland is at Buck Thomas Park in Moore, Oklahoma from 2PM to 10PM. Attendees can expect food, children's activities, vendors, a train, helicopter rides, inflatables, and much more. Around 9:45PM there will be a fireworks display choreographed to music throughout the park. Guests of all ages are welcome.

Buck Thomas Park

July 4th, 2022, from 2pm - 10pm

NORMAN:

Norman Fourth Fest

Reaves Park in Norman, Oklahoma hosts Norman's Fourth Fest this July 4th. The annual event features yard games, face painting, cornhole tournaments, and fireworks. Accompanying the festivities are live performances from the bands Hypnotik, Hosty, and Drive and local food trucks including Some Like It Tot, Afonso BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and more.

Activities start at 5PM and Fireworks begin at 9:45PM.

Reaves Park

July 4th, 2022, from 5pm - Dusk

SHAWNEE:

Firelake Casino Fireworks Show

Shawnee celebrates this annual, free-to-the-public Fireworks Extravaganza at Firelake Casino! Calihoma Hot Dogs and Kona Ice will be available, plus live music starting at 6pm with Charging Rhino (Ted Nugent Tribute band) and Next Halen before the fireworks at 10pm.

Parking for the show is available at Shawnee Outdoors, Firelake Casino, Firelake Arena, and Grocery. Come early to get your spot, and feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Firelake Casino Shawnee

July 3rd, from 10pm - 11:59pm

Kickapoo Casino Fireworks Show

Shawnee Kickapoo Casino holds its annual fireworks extravaganza to celebrate Independence Day! Park at the Casino (located just off of Hwy 177 at MacArthur) for a beautiful show.

Kickapoo Casino Shawnee

July 2nd, 2022, from 9:30pm - 11:59pm

WOODWARD:

Home of the Brave Fest

Home of the Brave Fest is a full day, family-oriented Independence Day celebration. Attendees can expect live music, a 5K run, food, games, and fireworks. Additionally, all of the facilities of Crystal Beach Park will be open including golfing, horseshoes, and a water park.

The free festival starts at 7:30AM and runs all day at Crystal Beach Park in Woodward, Oklahoma.

Crystal Beach Park

July 4th, 2022, from 7:30am - 11:59pm

ADA:

Fireball Classic Memorial Run

The Fireball Classic Memorial Run is held on the 4th of July each year in Ada. Sponsored by the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club, all proceeds benefit the Back to School Basics Program that purchases school supplies for over 1000 children in the Pontotoc County area.

The run offers a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Kids Race. It also allows virtual races including the 100 Mile Challenge. Volunteers are welcome to come help cheer on the runners and assist at water stations.

The first 500 participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal.

Wintersmith Park

July 4th, 2022, from 6am - 10am

KINGSTON:

Lake Texoma Independence Day Fireworks

The city of Kingston hosts an Independence Day Fireworks Show at Roosevelt Bridge at dusk. Fireworks will be shot off west of the Roosevelt Bridge and north of Highway 70 due to the construction on Bridge Pointe. Attendees will be able to view the show from land and water.

11934 State Park Road. Kingston, Oklahoma

July 3rd, from 9:00pm - 9:30pm

STILLWATER:

Boomer Blast

The City of Stillwater presents this year's Boomer Blast on Friday, July 1, 2022. The independence day celebration provides families, friends, and visitors with an exciting kick-off into the Independence Day holiday weekend!

Lakeview Rd. & N. Boomer Rd.

July 1st, from 9:30pm - 11:59 pm

BETHANY:

Bethany Freedom Fest

Bethany celebrates its 4th of July celebration again this year. The event will feature a car show, entertainment, vendors, food, and more. A fireworks show ends the night at 9:55pm. Presented by the Bethany Freedom Fest association.

Historic Rt 66 from SNU to Eldon Lyon Park, Downtown Bethany

July 2nd, 2022, from 10am - 11:59pm

LAWTON:

Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival

Lawton celebrates America’s Independence Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 during the 2022 Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival in Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park.

The two-day festival will kick-off Friday, July 1 with food trucks, zip lines, bounce houses, and street performers. The festival will conclude the evening of Saturday, July 2 with live music from Emily Faith & the 77th Army Rock Band and one of the largest fireworks displays in Oklahoma choreographed to music.

Elmer Thomas Park

July 1st, 2022, from 4pm - 9:30pm.

July 2nd, 2022, from 7am - 11:59pm.