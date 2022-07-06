'Scores' of migrant children in custody thought about or attempted suicide, investigation finds

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Reveal senior reporter and producer Aura Bogado about her investigation into the mental health of migrant children held in government custody in the first three months of the Biden administration.

