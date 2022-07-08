The News Roundup – Domestic

A man confessed to attacking a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, firing more than 80 rounds into a crowd of people. Seven were killed and dozens more injured.

A damning new report on the attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, found multiple failures by law enforcement to stop the shooter.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Arizona this week. The DOJ is targeting the state’s recent elections law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5