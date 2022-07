Russia’s war on Ukraine is not only targeting physical territory, it also aims to eliminate the country’s culture as well. Ukrainians in the U.S. recently gathered in Connecticut to participate in their own form of resistance by playing and teaching a new generation the bandura.

Ali Oshinskie reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.