NASA releases the first high-resolution color images from the largest space telescope ever built
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope show the most distant reaches of the universe in the most stunning detail ever captured.
Harvard University astronomy professor Alyssa Goodman talks about what the images show and what they will help astronomers learn about the universe.
See the images here.
