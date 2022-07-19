© 2022 KGOU
Why we still haven't figured out remote work in 2022

Published July 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
Closeup shot of an unidentifiable businesswoman using a cellphone and laptop while working in an office
Closeup shot of an unidentifiable businesswoman using a cellphone and laptop while working in an office

Remote work is still a challenge two and a half years after some office workers went home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we may have figured out Zoom, new workers on-boarding remotely face specific issues.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks, talks with Atlantic staff writer Derek Thompson about how we can still improve work, both remote and in-person.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

