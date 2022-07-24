Sunday Puzzle: Postmarked, T-N

© 2022 KGOU
By Will Shortz
Published July 24, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a compound word or familiar two-word phrase with the initials T-N, as in the postal abbreviation for Tennessee.

Ex. How a company or commercial product is known --> TRADE NAME
1. Thirty minus one
2. Bit of info on a business card
3. Kind of sweater with a high collar
4. ABC, CBS, or Fox
5. What divides a court at Wimbledon
6. Target for a pedicurist
7. U.S. government security with a fixed interest rate
8. Of the highest quality
9. Host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show"
10. Cartoonist who created the Republican and Democratic party symbols
11. Presidential daughter with a 1971 White House wedding
12. Direction straight up according to the earth's axis
13. Difficult puzzle, metaphorically

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from Adam Cohen, of Brooklyn. Name a food item in seven letters. Move the first letter to the fifth position and you'll get two words that are synonyms. What are they?

Challenge answer: Brisket --> risk, bet

Winner: Stephen Mesi of Alhambra, CA

This week's challenge: This week's challenge will require a little research. The 1989 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the 1992 Olympic gold medal in giant slalom both suggest, phonetically, a certain square number. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 28 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
