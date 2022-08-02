Right-wing think tanks are trying to become churches. Here's why

A right-wing think tank — Family Research Council — has been reregistered as a church with the IRS. The FRC, a staunch opponent of abortion and LGBTQ rights, joins a growing list of activist groups seeking church status, which allows organizations to shield themselves from financial scrutiny.

