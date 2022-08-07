© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Writers' Room: Jesmyn Ward and 'Mother Swamp'

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published August 7, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT
Photograph © Beowulf Sheehan
Photograph © Beowulf Sheehan

Jesmyn Ward is the acclaimed author of “Salvage the Bones” and “Sing, Unburied, Sing.” She’s also a twice-over recipient of the National Book Award. 

Her latest project is a short story called “Mother Swamp,” which takes us back to the South, this time to Louisiana. It follows a 17-year-old girl and the nine generations of women before her who survived illness, hunger, and enslavement.

It’s inspired by the real-world hidden communities of descendants of escaped slaves throughout the southern United States. 

“Mother Swamp” is part of a new Amazon Original Stories collection titled “A Point in Time.” Jesmyn Ward joins us to talk about her life and career. 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.