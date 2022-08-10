What the Senate's health care bill means for the millions of Americans who take insulin

Republican lawmakers stopped Democrats in the Senate from capping the cost of insulin for millions of Americans during last weekend’s haggling over the Inflation Reduction Act.

The bill, which heads to the House this week, does limit how much people on Medicare will have to pay out of pocket for the life-saving medication, but not people with private insurance.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Jing Luo, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

