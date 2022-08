The average price of a gallon of gas fell below $4 Thursday, according to Triple-A, after peaking at more than $5 in mid-June.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, about the factors bringing gas prices down and whether they will keep dropping.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.