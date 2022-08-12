CDC offers new guidance on COVID exposure, quarantine recommendations

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say you don’t have to quarantine if you have been exposed to COVID. It says people who test positive should stay home for at least five days and wear a mask around others for 10 days. The new guidelines say people who became very sick from COVID-19 with moderate symptoms and those who were hospitalized should stay home for at least 10 days.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Dr. Peter Hotez about the latest guidelines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.