Poland declares that household cats are now an invasive species

Published August 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
A kitten sits in his enclosure at a Buddhist temple in the suburbs of Shanghai on December 3, 2015. (Johannes Eisele/ Getty Images)
A kitten sits in his enclosure at a Buddhist temple in the suburbs of Shanghai on December 3, 2015. (Johannes Eisele/ Getty Images)

An institute in Poland has declared the household cat an invasive species. In Iceland, household cats have a curfew. What’s so dangerous about these cats?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to Laura Helmuth, editor-in-chief at Scientific American about the damage that household cats do to nearby species when they’re let outside.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

