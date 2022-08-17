© 2022 KGOU
Liz Cheney leaves Washington

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published August 17, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) gives a concession speech to supporters during a primary night event in Jackson, Wyoming.
Liz Cheney, a one-time House GOP leader and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, will be looking for a new job in the new year.

Cheney was ousted in Wyoming’s Republican primary last night by the candidate backed by Donald Trump – Harriet Hageman.

“Wyoming is entitled to have a representative whorepresentsour interests, listens to us, that addresses our issues, thatisn’tLiz Cheney. And the fact thatthat’swhere she went back to with her speech tonight I thinkdemonstratesthat she reallyisn’tlistening to Wyoming now. Shehasn’tfor quite some time andthat’swhy we needed to replace her. We need to have a representative in Wyoming who listens to us.”

We talk about what Cheney’s loss means for the GOP and Washington.

