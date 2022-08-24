Congressional committee leaders are looking into cybersecurity flaws at Twitter

The day after the Twitter’s former head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko went public alleging “egregious deficiencies, negligence, willful ignorance and threats to national security and democracy,” lawmakers began investigating the alleged cybersecurity flaws . Zatko is represented by the same group that helped Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen last year.

