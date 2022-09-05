© 2022 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Black environmentalists concerned they were 'not at the table' to help craft Biden climate agenda

Published September 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
Valencia Gunder. (Courtesy)
Valencia Gunder. (Courtesy)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Valencia Gunder, national co-leader of the Black Hive initiative, who is concerned that she and other Black environmentalists are being left out of the part of the Biden climate change agenda that is aimed at helping communities of color affected by pollution and rising sea levels.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

