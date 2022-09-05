Manhunt continues after deadly stabbing in Saskatchewan

A massive manhunt is underway in Saskatchewan, Canada after a series of deadly stabbings left 10 dead and another 15 hospitalized Sunday morning.

Officials there warn that the two suspects, who may have fled in a black SUV, should be considered armed and dangerous. The breadth of the attacks has stunned the largely rural communities about 200 miles north of Regina, the provincial capital, where the stabbings took place.

CBC Saskatchewan’s Sam Maciag joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

