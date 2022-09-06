School shooting survivor gifts Uvalde kids stuffed animals on first day back in class

Tuesday is the first day of school in Uvalde, Texas where a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 19 students and two teachers. Every student who was inside Robb Elementary during the shooting will find a gift at their desk — a stuffed animal.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke with Ella Klimowcz of Oxford, Michigan. She survived a mass shooting at her school in November, and she organized the GoFundMe campaign that paid for the gifts. He also speaks with her mother, Carrie Klimowcz.

Ella Klimowicz traveled to Uvalde last week with her mother, Carrie Klimowicz, to hand place the stuffed animals and meet with families. (Carrie Klimowicz)

Ella Klimowicz knows what it’s like to go back to school after a shooting. She survived a shooting at her high school where four students were killed last November. She’s a college freshman now. (Carrie Klimowicz)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.