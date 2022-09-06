The water is back in Jackson, Mississippi. But what happens next?

After a week without water, the taps are back on in Jackson,Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that water pressure has returned to the state’s capital city.

But residents still can’t actually drink the water coming out of their faucets without boiling it first. That means residents have been on a “boilwater” notice for more than a month.

How is this happening in one of the South’s best-known cities? And what can be done to keep it from happening again?

