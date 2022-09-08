© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as her doctors worry about her health

By Dustin Jones
Published September 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT
Queen Elizabeth greets leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. The Queen is under medical observation after her doctors became concerned about her health.
WPA Pool
/
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth greets leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. The Queen is under medical observation after her doctors became concerned about her health.

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after her doctors became worried about her health.

Members of the royal family are making their way to Balmoral to be by the queen's bedside after her doctors placed her under medical supervision Thursday, the British media, including the BBC and The Guardian, reported.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsTop Stories
Dustin Jones
Dustin Jones is a reporter for NPR's digital news desk. He mainly covers breaking news, but enjoys working on long-form narrative pieces.
See stories by Dustin Jones
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.