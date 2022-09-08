What's happening in Syria's civil war? We take a look at a war that's fallen from the headlines

Syria’s civil war has been going on for more than ten years, and it is the world’s largest massive humanitarian crisis, according to Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute, with nearly 7 million refugees and nearly all of the population living in poverty. We look at what’s happening there now.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Borzou Daragahi who has been traveling to Syria over the months and years. He’s an international correspondent at the Independent and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. He’s in Istanbul, Turkey.

