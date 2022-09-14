New foods to try at the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair

It’s that time of year again. The fair is back and with that comes the smells and tastes of fair food from corn dogs and funnel cakes to cotton candy and popcorn. Of course, vendors are always excited to show off new foods to try.

Here's a complete list of the new foods available at the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair.

The fair runs Sept. 15-25.

(Descriptions provided by Oklahoma State Fair)

Provided / Pickle Pizza

Pickle Pizza - Located at Pizza On A Stick, fans of all things sour will enjoy this freshly made pizza dough with a special dill sauce, cheeses, dill weed, then covered with dill pickles and baked to perfection.

Apple Pie Churro Bites - Combining two popular treats, these apple pie churro bites are fluffy, bite-sized donuts, filled with apple pie and caramel sauce. Get yours at Project Krave.

Giant Banana Split Pie - From Cutie Pies Concessions, fairgoers can look forward to a graham cracker crust filled with a scoop of banana, chocolate brownie, and strawberry pie and finished with delicious toppings.



Provided / Minneblueberry Pie

Minneblueberry Pie - Brought to you by the Original Minneapple Pie booth, this item is a deep fried, handmade blueberry pie with a crisp, flaky crust, filled with blueberries with the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Enjoy this treat alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Alligator Corn Dog - Adventurous eaters can find this item at the Pioneer Wagon. Alligator meat is mixed with seasonings and formed into a sausage, dipped in batter, fried to perfection, and topped with special sauce.

Flavored Sodas - Visit new vendor Pour & Co. to sample their many specialty beverages. Fairgoers can try out coconut flavored cream soda topped with gummy sharks, peach flavored cream soda topped with peach rings, pineapple and coconut flavored cream soda topped with fresh pineapple, and mango flavored cream soda with chamoy and Tajin with a tamarind candy straw.

Provided / The Wookie

The Wookie - Traditional Indian style fry bread topped with smoked pulled pork, mustard slaw, shredded cheese, jalapenos, and pickles. Then finished with fried onion straws and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Find this at the Capital City Café.

Hot Cheetos Loaded Fries - Fans of hot chips and French fries can fill up on this spicy and savory creation at Boki the Sirloin Hut.

Coconut Shrimp - This seafood creation will be available at the Bacon Habit. This item is served in a half shell coconut and paired with mango salsa and sweet sauce.

Provided / Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick

Deep Fried Cookie Dough - Taste the deep fried cookie dough Twinkie on-a-stick, the deep fried cookie dough Oreos on-a-stick, and the deep fried cookie dough devil dog on-a-stick at Cookie Dough Monsters.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick - Located at Waffle Chix, this item takes their savory chicken in a waffle to the next level with a topping of ranch dressing and real bacon.

Freeze Dried Treats - Fairgoers can enjoy their favorite treats with a twist at Gram’s Sweet Treats. Some of the offerings include freeze dried saltwater taffy, Skittles, fruit, chocolate covered strawberries, and chocolate covered blueberries.

Aguas Frescas - Found at Gringos, cool off and quench your thirst with a refreshing fruit beverage originating from Mexico.

Frozen Brown Sugar Sweet Tea - Visit A Latte Love and enjoy a frozen, perfectly sweetened, edition of the southern classic, sweet tea.

Snake Bite Nachos - Also from the Pioneer Wagon, these nachos are comprised of crispy chips, topped with savory nacho cheese and pieces of their award-winning rattlesnake sausage. The final touch is their delicious Venom Sauce.