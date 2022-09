The number of Venezuelans taken into custody at the U.S. border soared in August, according to new numbers from Customs and Border Protection, with fewer crossings from some Central American countries.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Uriel J. García, an immigration reporter based in El Paso.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.