The News Roundup – Domestic

New York Attorney General Leticia James filed a lawsuit this week against former President Donald Trump and three of his children alleging that they lied to lenders and insurers about the value of the real estate mogul’s assets. If successful, the Trumps could be banned from ever conducting business in the state again.

The lights went out in Puerto Rico this week after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island. The already fragile electric infrastructure crumbled again, invoking memories of the 11-month blackout the island suffered after Hurricane Maria.

A Texas sheriff opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he arranged for 50 Venezuelan migrants to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in a political stunt. DeSantis insisted the migrants flew voluntarily. But reports suggest they were coerced into accepting.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

