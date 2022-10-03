Battles are popping up around the country over how elections are run. Here's how it looks in Georgia

The growing battle over elections and how they are run is in full fury in Georgia.

Election officials have resigned and retired in large numbers. Election workers are trying to access more security. And now officials are pointing out a new front in the battle. Activists driven by lies about election fraud have been raising objections to tens of thousands of voter registrations to get them thrown off the rolls.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with politics reporter Sam Gringlas of WABE in Atlanta

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.