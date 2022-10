Florida State University associate professor Charles Nyce joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss why, even before Hurricane Ian, Floridians were paying some of the highest homeowners insurance rates in the country, and address questions about whether the state-backed insurer will be able to pay out claims after the storm.

