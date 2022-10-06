The News Roundup – Domestic

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker found himself in hot water this week after it was reported the former football star paid for a partner of his to have an abortion. His son, a right-wing influencer named Christian Walker, took to social media to criticize his father for his past behavior in light of the story.

However, Walker’s campaign spokesperson says they’ve received more than $500,000 in contributions since the story broke.

This week, President Joe Biden visited Puerto Rico and Florida after Hurricane Ian left both areas devastated. The former Delaware senator made a rare appearance with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the pair surveyed the storm damage.

A new term for the Supreme Court has begun. The court is set to hear new cases at a time in its history when many are questioning its legitimacy in light of its right-wing turn.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5