Maggie Haberman releases new book on the making of Donald Trump

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has been covering Donald Trump for years. In her new book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” she traces his origins as a New York real estate developer, first in his father’s company, then as he created his own, and his many financial crises and recoveries.

She writes about how his experience dealing with the world of politicians, construction and the media formed the man he became as president. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Haberman about the book, her reporting and why Trump remains her subject even after he’s left office.

A new book on Donald Trump by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman is displayed at a Manhattan bookstore. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.