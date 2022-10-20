SCOTUS hears redistricting case that could redefine who counts as Black in redistricting

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could redefine who counts as Black in voting districts. Louisiana Republican legislators want to narrow the definition to exclude those who choose more than “Black” or “Black” and “White” on census forms after their congressional redistricting was found to likely violate the Voting Rights Act. The Supreme Court’s pending decision could restrict minority voting power.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooke talks with NPR’s voting correspondent Hansi Lo Wang.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.