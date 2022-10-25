SCOTUS Medicaid case could impact Planned Parenthood

In November, the Supreme Court hears a case that could have big implications for people who rely on Medicaid and other government programs. The case is over whether those who benefit from safety net programs like Medicaid can sue if they don’t get proper treatment. But the case may also have repercussions on funding for Planned Parenthood that aren’t being talked about as much.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Johnny Magdaleno, courts reporter for the IndyStar.

