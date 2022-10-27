© 2022 KGOU
The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published October 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman campaigns for U.S. Senate at a meet and greet at Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania.
As November approaches, the midterm elections are in full swing. Early and absentee voting is well underway. Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman took the stage to debate in their hotly-contested race. And ballots in both Arizona and Nevada are being hand-counted.

With that in mind, President Joe Biden is making last-minute trips around the country to bolster Democrats, talking to constituents about inflation and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans for Congress.

Elon Musk will finally, after months of speculation, complete his purchase of Twitter this week.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

