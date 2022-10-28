'Omar': Opera based on the true story of an enslaved man shatters myths

A new opera brings to light a remarkable, long buried American story. It is the true story of an enslaved man who wrote his memoirs in Arabic for future generations to read. He was a Muslim.

Captured in Senegal and brought to Charleston, South Carolina in 1807, he managed to escape but then was re-captured and jailed as a runaway slave. He wrote Koranic verses in Arabic all over the walls of his jail cell. That made him the subject of fascination at the time. A Christian plantation owner wanted to convert him. He was sold again and lived as an enslaved man till he died in his 90s in 1864. His name was Omar Ibn Said.

His autobiography has been adapted into the opera called “Omar.” It is being performed now at the LA Opera in Los Angeles. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with co-composer of the opera Michael Abels and director Kaneza Schaal.

Portrait of Omar Ibn Said (1770-1864), the subject of “Omar.” (Courtesy of LA Opera)

His autobiography has been adapted into the opera called “Omar.” It is being performed now at the LA Opera in Los Angeles.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with co-composer of the opera Michael Abels and director of “Omar” Kaneza Schaal.

Jamez McCorkle as Omar. (Cory Weaver/LA Opera)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.