Arrests made in connection to nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

On Wednesday, 21 individuals were arrested for their alleged roles in connection to a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. The thefts reportedly amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars from the sales of catalytic converters, a car part that contains precious metals. Thefts have risen substantially in recent years, and lawmakers across the nation have presented measures to stem the thefts. These thefts are very costly to individuals impacted by the crime.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes is joined by Grace Gedye, an economy reporter with CalMatters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.