The News Roundup – Domestic

The first days of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover have been dull of change. The Tesla co-founder fired the company’s board of directors and is planning to lay off about half the existing workforce in an attempt to cut costs. Musk also plans to end the company’s “work from anywhere” policy.

Musk also spent some time this week giving oxygen to conspiracy theories surrounding an attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A man broke into the politician’s house intending to harm her. Upon finding she was absent, he attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Police say the suspect had a list of other targets.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week, including those in a case involving the future of Affirmative Action at U.S. universities.

