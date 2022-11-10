The News Roundup – International

Russia has announced the withdrawal of its troops from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson. In private conversations, U.S. authorities have asked Ukrainian leaders to show they are open to negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been moved to a Russian penal colony after her appeal was rejected. Griner was caught with vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Russian airport in February.

In sports, as the Qatar attempts to navigate criticism over its human rights record in the run-up to the tournament, a Qatari World Cup ambassador called homosexuality a “damage in the mind.”

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

