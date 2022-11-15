© 2022 KGOU
Swinomish Tribe of Washington state revives ancient clam garden tradition

Published November 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST

Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on Nov. 14, 2022, as planned.

A clam garden is a traditional, Indigenous way of boosting shellfish production. It’s believed that it hasn’t been practiced in more than a century.

KUOW’s John Ryan witnessed the Swinomish Tribe bring it back to life in Washington state.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

