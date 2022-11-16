© 2022 KGOU
Why concession speeches matter

Published November 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST

Since the midterm election last week, we’ve been hearing a number of concession speeches. But there have also been notable candidates who have lost and have not conceded, like Arizona Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at the importance of concession speeches with Princeton University historian and author Julian Zelizer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

