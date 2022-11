5 killed and 18 wounded in a nightclub shooting in Colorado

Updated November 20, 2022 at 5:52 AM ET

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., police said Sunday morning.

Police received a phone call at about 11:57 p.m. that there was an "active shooting" at a local club called Club Q, public information officer Lt. Pamela Castro told media early Sunday morning.

"Numerous officers and medical immediately responded to the area and officers immediately made entry," Castro said.

Castro said "they did locate one individual who turned out to be the suspect,"and added that there is an investigation in "the very initial stages."

In a statement on Facebook, Club Q said it is "devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

