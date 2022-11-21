President Biden's student debt relief plan is on hold amidst multiple legal challenges

A U.S. District Court judge in Texas called Biden’s plan an overreach of the Executive Branch. Now the fate of millions of applicants’ federal student loans is uncertain while loan repayments are set to resume in January.

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” gives Here & Now‘s Robin Young an update on the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.