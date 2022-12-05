Protecting kids' privacy online

How safe is the onlineworldfor our kids? Todate, Congress has passedonlyone law that regulates the collection of children’s data on the internet.

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, is now 20 years old. Butfor many parents – it doesn’t go far enough.

That’s what’s brought some to Washington DC this week to lobby lawmakers to passa new federallaw. It’s called theKids Online Safety Act.

Twelve mothersfrom around the country are sharing their own storiesto tellof the harm done to their children by others on social media.

