Brittney Griner has been freed in a prisoner swap

This morning, President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner.

She was released earlier today after being held for 10 months. The president agreed to a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.”

Speaking alongside the president at the White House, Griner’s wife, Cherelle, said she’d continue to work hardfor the release of other Americans held abroad.

