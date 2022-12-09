© 2022 KGOU
Respect for Marriage Act passes: Sen. Tammy Baldwin shares her thoughts

Published December 9, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., pauses with emotion as she recalls the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, during an interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., pauses with emotion as she recalls the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, during an interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Same-sex couples will have their marriages recognized across the country soon. President Biden is expected to move quickly to sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law. The House passed the measure Thursday in a rare bi-partisan vote: 39 House Republicans voted in favor of the measure.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat from Wisconsin who is the first openly gay member of the U.S. Senate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

