© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-03.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is a nuclear fusion breakthrough the key to fighting climate change?

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published December 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST
Guests await the beginning of a news conference with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at the Department of Energy headquarters to announce a breakthrough in fusion research in Washington, DC.
Guests await the beginning of a news conference with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at the Department of Energy headquarters to announce a breakthrough in fusion research in Washington, DC.

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California say that for the first time, they’ve been able to engineer a reaction that produced more power than was used to ignite it.

Researchers used powerful lasers to focus enormous energy on a miniature capsule half the size of a BB. They were able to create a reaction that produced about 1.5 times more energy than was contained in the light used to produce it.

With this discovery – the promiseofa potential source ofnear-limitlessclean energy,and maybe even the key to turning back climate change

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Maya Garg
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.